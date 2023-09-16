The George Municipality in the Western Cape has closed all beaches in the area due to the prevalence of spring tide across the coastline.

The beaches have been deemed unsafe due to high waves and rough water conditions.

Earlier this evening –

From Gordon's Bay, these monster waves coming in during Spring tide. 🌊

Stay safe.

The municipality says Victoria Bay and Herold Bay beaches in particular have been badly affected, with waves washing onto the roads and affecting properties.

The municipality has also warned motorists to drive cautiously on the N2 near Touws river in the Wilderness area, as saltwater is flooding the road.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane opening in each direction.

Motorists are requested to approach with caution.

The public is urged to stay away from all beaches until further notice.

Sea water also affected cars and sidewalks at Gordon’s Bay in Cape Town.

The National Sea Rescue Institute says there were no reports of injuries and has warned the public to be cautious.

There were no injuries reported after a freak wave hit a beach in Gordon's Bay. The spring high tide threatened a number of vehicles at the Bikini Beach on Saturday according to Cape Traffic And Safety And Security.

NSRI Gqeberha and the emergency services responded to Mangolds Pool Resort on Saturday afternoon where a number of caravans and structures were compromised by the Spring High tide. ]

A number of people were safely evacuated out of their caravans and taken to the gate house at three pools, no injuries were reported.

Several other roads such as the N2 towards Bluewater Bay were also affected by the high tide.