A woman from Mossel Bay in the Western Cape wants the Ford Motor Company to take accountability for her Ford Kuga catching fire while she was driving her children to school.

The vehicle is the same model as the nearly 5000 others which were recalled a few years ago.

The recall was made after one death and around 50 of the vehicles’ engines caught fire.

Jolene Smit says she does not understand why the vehicles are still being sold.

“How many more people have to die or come to near death experiences before the brand takes ownership for a mistake they made. If I could, I would want every single one of those vehicles off the road. There’s no ways you can be sure of being safe in that vehicle after seeing what happened to it.”

In a statement, the company has acknowledged the matter. But it says Smit did not timeously take in her vehicle for service.

