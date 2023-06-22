The Northern Cape High Court has granted the Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a preservation order of over R5 million against the assets of Public Servants allegedly implicated in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) fraud.

Assets that form part of the preservation order include a luxury vehicle valued at R2.8 million and land valued at over R2 million.

The Hawks say arrests in the matter are expected soon.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Tebogo Thebe says, “Hawks in the Northern Cape, in collaboration with Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), secured a preservation order of a combined value of R5.3 million against government officials who are alleged to have been involved in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE’s) by the provincial government of Northern Cape. A piece of land/erf valued at R2.5 million and a luxury vehicle, a Bentley Continental GT worth R2.8 million forms part of the preserved assets. The order was granted by Northern Cape High Court, as the Hawks continue to clamp down on PPE’s matters which are outstanding.”