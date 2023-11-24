Car tracking expert’s testimony to continue in Meyiwa murder trial

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Vehicle tracking expert, Michael du Preez, is expected back on the witness stand on Friday at the Senzo Meyiwa trial-with-in a trial on the admissibility of confession statements at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Du Preez has been giving testimony on the Automatic Vehicle Locator data from a car that was driven by investigating officer Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane following the arrest of accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain who was shot and killed in 2014.

on Thursday, defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo asked the court to sit with the expert witness and consult with her client before Du Preez could testify, however, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled against that.

Judge Mokgoatlheng: “Let him present it, after presenting it, let Mr Mngomezulu, Mr Mnisi, Mr Nxumalo and yourself can cross-examine this witness, is that fair?

Advocate Mshololo: No my Lord it’s not fair. What my submission is, we sit with the witness and have a look at the report before it is presented.”

Judge Mokgoatlheng: I’ve made a ruling, you can take it on appeal. You want to sit with the witness, are you listening to yourself.”