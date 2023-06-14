The Hawks in the Eastern Cape say most of their investigations into Personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption within municipalities are at an advanced stage. At least 12 municipalities that are under the investigation in the province.

This include the O.R Tambo District Municipality and both Metros, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Yolisa Mgolodela says arrests are imminent.

“This also involves offences meeting fraud, money laundering. So basically now we are left with one out of the 12 that are Covid related and one that is still under investigation. So as far as Covid 19 related cases we are at an advanced stage. We have investigated a lot.”