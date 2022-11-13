Residents of Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape are calling for law enforcement agencies to investigate what happened to the funds that were allocated to refurbish a swimming pool in the area.

In 2018, R3 million was allocated for the project, but to date, it remains incomplete. This is the only swimming facility in the township.

Residents are demanding answers. The pool hasn’t been functional for over a decade. They say having the swimming pool operational; can keep the youth busy and away from substance abuse.

A resident Kholeka Majiya says the township lacks recreational facilities. “As you can see that it’s incomplete. We tried asking questions as to why it was not complete. They don’t give us the answers. I don’t know what happens for them to complete it our kids are suffering here.”

Calls for probe into the use of funds earmarked for swimming pool refurbishment

With the summer holidays approaching- youths in the area had hoped to make use of the facility.

“What is happening here is not right. As you can see it’s hot today we want to swim,” says one resident.

Another adds, “We live right next to this pool. Had it been operational we wouldn’t have to go to the beach in East London and our parents don’t have the money to take us to the beach.”

Contractual disputes

A Spokesperson of the Buffalo City Metro, Samkelo Ngwenya says contractual disputes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and community protests are some of the challenges that stalled the project.

“The main work that still needs to be undertaken is the finalization of the vital snags that have been picked up in the main Olympic size of pool. We will be working hard throughout this period barring the shutting down of the construction industry in December and we are committing to come back early in January.”

The Metro has since apologised to residents over the matter.