The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s Spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, has announced that he is joining the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as a member.

In a statement, Manyi says that he is leaving the African Transformation Movement (ATM) peacefully.

He has voiced his intention to act as a bridge between the ATM and EFF, in hopes to help the parties collaborate.

ATM was founded in October 2018 by Vuyolwethu Zungula, who is listed as the leader of the party. In the same year, the party was joined by former Cabinet Spokesperson and former television news channel owner Manyi, who left the African National Congress to join the ATM.

Manyi was one of the leaders in the party that stood firm and advocated for the return of the death penalty.

He said, “We know that the constitution does not allow it but we’ll change the constitution. It cannot be that the rights of criminals are respected more than the rights of those that are being killed. Innocent people get killed every day. We’re sitting here with all the thugs in this country. Our people, women and children, are unsafe in this country because thugs are protected. What about the lives of the innocent people, so we want to bring the death penalty back.”