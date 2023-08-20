The family and the congregation of a priest from the African Catholic Church, whose body was found hanging from a tree not far from his church in Garankuwa north of Pretoria, have expressed shock following his mysterious death.

Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket. Forty-nine-year-old Victor Mabuse was reported missing last week Wednesday after he did not return from church.

Relative and senior church member, Molefe Mabuse says they are waiting for the police investigation.

“Yeah, we are really shocked. We are dumb founded. We have got no words to express what happened. Because our child was a very busy community man. And we have suffered a very serious loss. And the circumstances of his death are in the hands of the police. No comments on suspicions. We are waiting for the police. You can see the whole church is here. The parishes are here. It is very shocking. Not only on us, but in the community of the African Catholic Church, Mmakau and Garankuwa community.”