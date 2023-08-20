Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket following the mysterious death of an African Catholic Church priest.

Forty nine-year-old Victor Mabuse was found hanging from a tree not far from his church in Garankuwa north of Pretoria.

Police Spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says, “Mabuse was reported missing on 17 August 2023 by his daughter after he did not return home from church. The details surrounding his death are unknown at this stage and a post mortem will be conducted to determine cause of death.

Last year, the man convicted of robbing and killing a Roman Catholic Church priest was sentenced to 30-years in jail in the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

Norman Maseko of Bodibode village near Lichtenburg killed Father Joseph Hollanders in January 2020.

His co-accused Mongezi Molete received a three-year jail sentence on a theft charge.

Father Joseph Hollanders was strangled to death after his hands and legs were tied to the couch. Several of his valuables were stolen by both Maseko and Molefe.

Related incident: Community in North West in shock after murder of parish priest:

