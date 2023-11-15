Marc Rantseli’s memorial service will be held in Soweto

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Musician Marc Rantseli’s memorial service will be held at the Soweto Theatre, south of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old member of the music duo MarcAlex, died in hospital on Thursday last week, after a short illness.

Rantseli is one of the dynamic duo MarcAlex that gained popularity in the 1980s for their song Quick Quick.

MarcAlex broke onto the music scene in 1988.

Last week, Marc’s brother Alex said he was struggling to come to terms with his passing.

“My brother was my brother. Away from everything, this is the man I grew up with. We did a lot of things. He was everything, a partner. We have done a lot of things to uplift our family. But when you go back, all sorts of things keep coming back – like when we were growing up, things we went through and things he has gone through as a grown man.”

Recording Industry of South Africa’s Lesley Mofokeng says Marc’s passing is a great loss to the music industry.

Marc’s friend and colleague, Tebogo Sithathu pays tribute to him:



Additional reporting by Horisani Sithole.