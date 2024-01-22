Murder trial of two businesswomen killed in Polokwane to kick off

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The murder trial of a man who allegedly hired four hit men to kill his wife and her business partner is expected to start in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo today.

Thabo Stanley Leshabane allegedly hired the hit men to kill his wife, Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, and her business partner, Tebogo Mphuti, in the Polokwane industrial area in October 2020.

The matter has been delayed due to several postponements for reasons including changes in legal representations and a medical report on whether Leshabane is fit to stand trial.

The women were shot at close range while they were seated in their car more than three years ago.

Leshabane’s co-accused are Richard Zulu, Ndondo Buthelezi, Sfiso Phiyose and Emmanuel Dlamini.

The four men allegedly travelled from Gauteng to kill the two women in Limpopo.

