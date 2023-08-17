Former leader of the Democratic Alliance, Tony Leon, says the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa initiative is long overdue, yet it promises much needed opposition to the ruling party.

Seven political parties, including the DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, IFP, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party (SNP), and Isanco, have united in a bid to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) in the 2024 elections.

Leon has outlined some distinctive features from the multiparty statements in comparison to the ANC.

“There were one or two things, such as an open market economy, which is very distinctively not the ANC. The end of cadre deployment is also very distinguishing from the ANC, and then the fact that they are going to have a degree or a lot of federalism meant to mend a very strong and a failing unitary state. They are saying in the statements, ‘We want to devote power to the lowest levels of government where it can be effectively exercised’, which is a steep change from the South African governing arrangements of the present day.”

VIDEO: Multi-Party National Convention continues