IEC welcomes Electoral Court’s dismissal of 5 parties’ cases

The Electoral Court has dismissed the cases of five political parties which sought the intervention of the court ahead of the elections on 29th of May.

The specialist court made no order as to costs.

Arise South Africa, Operation Dudula, the Cape Independence Party, Defenders of our Democracy and the Independent South Africa National Civic Organisation earlier this week faced off with the Electoral Commission (IEC) in court over their failure to comply with the March 8th deadline to submit their candidate lists.

The court says the reasons for the orders will follow soon.

The Commission has welcomed the orders made by the specialist court and says this clears its path to begin printing the ballot papers for the upcoming polls.

The over-27-million voters will receive three ballots to elect candidates to represent them in the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures. These are: the national ballot, provincial ballot and the regional ballot.