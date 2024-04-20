Political parties shift election campaign to KwaZulu-Natal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The fight for control of the second biggest voting province goes to the wires this weekend.

Several political parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the National Freedom Party (NFP), Action-SA and the Patriotic Alliance, are all in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) for their election campaign trail.

After spending last weekend in Gauteng – the biggest voting block in the country, the ANC shifts its campaign to its second biggest province, KZN this weekend, hitting the ground running on Friday.

The party President Cyril Ramaphosa seemed happy at the reception at Inanda last night.

He will lead a door-to-door campaign at Inkosi Mlaba residence in Kwa Ximba later this morning, then in the day, he will be at Mariannhill Park.

2024 Elections | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa hits the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal:

Meanwhile community members of Amaoti in the north of Durban say it is disappointing that, as the country heads towards 30 years of democracy, they are still battling with poverty.

The area is amongst Durban’s townships with high rates of crime and youth unemployment.

Residents spoke about their plight, “I would ask him [Ramaphosa] to provide us with more job opportunities as the youth, so that we can provide for our families. Also the other biggest challenge is electricity and water. We are staying in a filthy community.”