There will be a new-look trophy in the MTN8 competition for 2022.

MTN brand manager Nomsa Chabeli made the announcement for the new look trophy at a media briefing in Durban ahead of the MTN 8 final on Saturday.

Chabeli says if Orlando Pirates win against AmaZulu they will be allowed to keep the trophy because they have won it so many times in the past.

“We, with the PSL, have made a decision about the trophy that we are going to retire this year. And this is the last year that the trophy is going to be lifted, but there is something we discussed about this trophy that there is a certain team that has won the trophy more than other teams,” says Chabeli.

“If they win this Saturday, they are going to retain the trophy, those are the Buccaneers. If Usuthu wins it, the cup goes back to the MTN head office,” says Chabeli.

MTN has been the sponsor for the past 14 years.

.@AmaZuluFootball vs .@orlandopirates – it’s a sold out game & kuzoba mnandi! Watch as our GM: Brand & Marketing, Nomsa Chabeli, tells us more about this exciting #MTN8Final! This is #MTN8 #WafaWafa – the winner takes all! pic.twitter.com/25x1Ik6RW3 — MTN8 Wafa Wafa! (@MTN8) November 3, 2022