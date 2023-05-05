Mthokozisi Thwala, a state witness, has wrapped up his evidence and will now be cross-examined. Thwala is the second witness who was present at the Kelly Khumalo home in Vosloorus when Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to continue at the High Court in Pretoria on Friday morning.

Wrapping this week’s public interest court cases: Zola Majavu

Defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele who represents accused 1 and 2, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, is the first to cross-examine Thwala.

On Thursday, State Prosecutor George Baloyi admitted that he picked up some inconsistencies in written and oral statements by Mthokozisi Thwala and lead Thwala to clarify.

The defence lawyers objected, but after a lengthy break, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela overruled their objection.

Ramosepele’s defense lawyer accused 1 and 2 and questioned Thwala about the amount of alcohol he consumed that fateful night.

Thwala is expected back on the witness stand as the trial continues.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 04 May 2023