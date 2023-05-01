Five men accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial are expected back in the high in Pretoria this morning after the matter was postponed last year.

On Friday, one of them, Bongani Ntanzi, was denied bail after he failed to provide exceptional circumstances in his bail application when he appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg.

He claimed that he had been at work on the day that Meyiwa was gunned down.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at the singer, Kelly Khumalo’s mothers home in Vosloorus south-east of Johannesburg in October 2014.

The taking to the stand of the fourth state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has hit a snag last when accused 1 and 2 ditched attorney TT Thobane as their legal representative.

Muzi Sibiya and Ntanzi are now represented by Attorney Sipho Ramosepele.

The trial was subsequently postponed to May 2 this year.

Meanwhile, two judges including Judge Thifhiwa Maumela, who presides over the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, will be allowed to finalise all matters presently before them after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended that action be taken against them.

The JSC has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend judges Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

The JSC has also recommended that a Judicial Conduct Tribunal be established to consider complaints that the two judges failed to deliver numerous reserved judgments in the stipulated time-frames.

The JSC has requested the Chief Justice to appoint a Judicial Conduct Tribunal to consider the complaints and will advise the president of its decision. But due to the seriousness of the complaints the JSC has also decided to advise Ramaphosa that the two judges be suspended pending the outcomes of the Tribunal processes.

However, with certain conditions. And this includes that during the period of their suspension that the judges finalise all matter that are before them.

