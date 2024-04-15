Msibi appeals his suspension from ANC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer in Mpumalanga Mandla Msibi has appealed his suspension from the party.

This comes after Msibi was suspended from the ANC a week ago on allegations of trying to sabotage the party’s annual January 8 statement which was held in Mbombela in January.

He has been suspended for three years. Two of the years have been suspended on condition that he does not commit the same offence during his sanction.

Msibi was charged with two other members. One was expelled and the other found not guilty.

Msibi’s spokesperson Uhuru Mofokeng says the appeal comes after they realized that rule 25 of the ANC’s constitution has not been followed properly by the disciplinary committee of the party in the province.

Mofokeng also alleges that there was foul play during the disciplinary processes.

“Primarily, we feel that the ANC has rules which needs to be abided to. The constitution of the ANC rule 25 which speaks of disciplinary processes. We are of the view that the PDC and the PWC did not abide by some of the rules or prescribed clause within that particular rule 25 and as such, we feel like the handling of the general management of the processes, if it can be scrutinized it warrants us to say it lacked constitutional understanding from the side of the PDC,” says Mofokeng.

Political science lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga, Khanya Vilakazi has described the suspended provincial ANC Treasurer’s appeal as political suicide.

“The appeal itself might be warranted but I never met anyone or seen any outcome of the ANC, if you appeal a decision where it goes perfectly afterwards. When you look back on the biggest suspension of the Youth League, you will remember when Julius [Malema] appealed, he got expelled. He is putting himself in a position where he might paint himself outside the ANC, he could have taken the three-year suspension and just wait outside politics within the province.”

Vilakazi says Msibi’s future in government is at jeopardy because the ANC might expel him and he will be expected to vacate the MEC position.