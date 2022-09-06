The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga has cited outstanding information as the reason for the withdrawal of the murder case against African National Congress (ANC) provincial Treasurer Mandla Msibi and five other accused.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa says a decision will be made whether to bring the case back on the court roll once the outstanding information has been obtained.

The charges also included attempted murder.

All charges against Mpumalanga MEC Msibi withdrawn

Nyuswa says, “This is due to outstanding information detected by the prosecution team dealing with the matter, so we took a decision to provisionally withdraw against all accused pending the outcome of the outstanding information, once the information is obtained an informed decision will be taken.”

Msibi and his co-accused were charged with fatally shooting Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya, as well as injuring Sifiso Mpila outside a liquor outlet in Mbombela, last year in October.

Msibi has always maintained that the charges were politically motivated.