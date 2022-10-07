Former MEC for Agriculture and Land Affairs, Mandla Msibi, has made a comeback to the Mpumalanga Cabinet.

He has been appointed as the MEC for Cooperatives Governance and Traditional Affairs after charges against him were withdrawn last month.

Msibi was facing double murder and attempted murder charges.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane announced changes to her cabinet in Mbombela on Friday morning.

Nompumelelo Hlophe is the new addition to the Cabinet taking over the Finance, Economic Development and Tourism Department.

@MpumalangaGov Premier, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has appointed Ms Nompumelelo Hlophe, as new new MEC for @dedtmp, following a reshuffle of the Provincial Executive today. The acting Head, Mr Nathaniel Sebitso and staff, welcomes the new MEC, and pledge their full support. pic.twitter.com/FIcAat6S0q — Mpumalanga Economic Development and Tourism (@dedtmp) October 7, 2022

Vusi Mkhatshwa who was the MEC for Finance and Mohita Latchminarain who was responsible for Public Works, Roads and Transport have been axed.

Msibi charges cleared

Last month, the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela withdrew all charges against Msibi.

Msibi and five co-accused were facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident in August 2021.

They were accused of fatally shooting Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya, as well as injuring Sifiso Mpila, outside a liquor outlet in Mbombela.

The charges led to Msibi being fired last year in October. Msibi always maintained that the charges were politically motivated.

In the report from last month, all charges against Msibi were withdrawn:

-Additional reporting by SABC News