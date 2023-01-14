A Ward Councillor in Mkhondo and two other people have been shot dead in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga on Friday night.

According to Police spokesperson Donald Mdluli, the 36-year-old Ward Councillor Sibonelo Mthembu was with two other men when they were attacked by a number of suspects who opened fire.

Mthembu was reportedly shot multiple times and died later in hospital. No one has been arrested.

Mdluli has called on the public to assist with information that may lead to the arrests of suspects.

“One of them is a mechanic while the other one was driving at the time he was shot, the mechanic, as well as the Councillor, were rushed to the hospital, while the other one shot inside the bakkie succumbed, immediately to injuries, the mechanic succumbed immediately they arrive in hospital while the Councillor died a while later.”

#sapsMP Manhunt for suspects launched after a 36yr-old Councillor and 2 male victims were fatally shot in Piet Retief last night. A case of three counts of murder was opened. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/bnbwXqBWyM pic.twitter.com/nlCIwLcFQj — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 14, 2023

A murder investigation has been opened with three suspects still at large.