Mpumalanga residents block R573 ahead of Ramaphosa visit

Mpumalanga residents have blocked the R573 Moloto road, east of Pretoria, where African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to pass.

Ramaphosa will be using the road to visit the Kingdom Houses of amaNdebele in Mpumalanga today as part of the ANC’s 112th birthday public engagements ahead of the January 8th Statement celebrations this weekend.

The residents have barricaded the road with burning tyres. A truck carrying alcohol travelling from Krugersdorp to Groblersdal has also been used to block the road.

Residents are complaining about the lack of service delivery, saying that municipal councillors are not doing anything for them. They hope to get the President to hear their complaints.

