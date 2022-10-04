Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt following the murder of a tourist from Germany.

It is alleged that the tourist was shot during an attempted robbery in ka Masoyi near the Numbi gate of the Kruger National Park.

According to the police, four tourists travelling in a minibus taxi were mugged by three armed suspects who instructed them to open the doors of the vehicle.

Police say the driver refused and one of the suspects opened fire.

The driver managed to drive the vehicle away for several meters before it hit a wall fence of a school.

The driver died on the scene and the three suspects fled in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists.

Police Spokesperson Selvey Mohlala has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to assist.

“The four tourists from Germany were travelling in (a) Hyundai minibus. The suspects are set to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle but the driver reportedly to have locked the doors. Apparently or allegedly one of them shot at him on the upper body and unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. We request anyone with information that could assist in the arrest of the suspect to contact the nearest police station.”