Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Semakaleng Manamela has condemned the gunning down of the widow of Chief Clyde Mnisi.

Charlene Mathews was killed by unknown people in Mkhuhlu on Monday night.

Two other family members were wounded and are currently in hospital.

Chief Mnisi was buried at the weekend, after known suspects shot and killed him also in Mkhuhlu.

Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says, “We have opened a case of murder with two counts of attempted murder. According to information that we are having, is that the police were called to an incident where a shooting incident occurred at the residential place of the late Chief Mnisi. Upon our arrival, we found the body of a woman with multiple gunshot wounds on the head and two other males identified as family members also sustained some gunshot wounds. However, they were taken to hospital.”

More details of the killing in the report below: