A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his four family members and injured another in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson, Donald Mdhluli says the victims are aged between three and 71.

He says the suspect was arrested and will be charged with four counts of murder and attempted murder.

Mdhluli says the suspect will appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“Amongst the victims is a grandmother (71), and three children aged 3, 8 and 10. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman was fortunate to be alive though she is fighting for her life after being allegedly shot by the same suspect.”