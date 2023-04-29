Amos Nkosi from Mpumalanga is beating the odds. The 63-year-old has never let his disability hold him back and he believes participation in national or even international Paralympic events, is still attainable.

Nkosi has learnt to maneuver between vehicles and people. Skillfully and carefully – not letting his condition deter him.

Nkosi went from being an active child to being disabled at the age of 25. Now he uses a hand cycle to stay fit. He is dedicated and determined to put in the hard work. A return trip of 96 kilometres takes him at least five hours a day.

“I exercise at least 3 times a week, depending on where I go, it usually takes me four hours to go to town and back and if I go to Mataffin and back it takes me 5 hours.”

Nkosi has been using this hand cycle for 19 years and wishes to compete nationally.

“I would like to participate nationally in the Olympics with other paraplegics because at the moment I just join local marathons around, but I have limited access and I am struggling to get assistance from relevant departments to do so.”