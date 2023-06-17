Health MEC in Mpumalanga, Sasekani Manzini has called on residents to work together with the police to fight against the attack and robbery of workers in healthcare facilities.

Nurses and other staff members were assaulted and robbed by a group of gangsters at the Carolina Hospital.

The gang members instructed the nurses to provide medical attention to one of their members who had a stab wound.

MEC Manzini says her department is working hard to ensure safety of patients and workers at all times.

“If you go to these facilities these people are known and they are feared in those communities. Our main responsibility is to make sure that people who are sick when they come to hospital we provide those services. But now, this thing is happening and of course, Carolina is a small hospital and the number of security guards that you have should be enough to ensure that we provide security for workers and patients themselves,” says Manzini.