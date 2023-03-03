A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of his three-week-old baby at Middelplaas in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga.

It is alleged that the suspect snatched the baby from the 15-year-old mother.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says the suspect is expected to appear in the Tonga Magistrate’s Court on charges of kidnapping, murder, statutory rape and defeating the ends of justice.

“The suspect, who was in the company of his friends, forcefully snatched the baby boy from his 15-year-old mother. Unfortunately, as dawn broke with no sign of the child’s return, they later reported the matter to the Skoomansdal police station on Thursday. The police immediately launched a search with the aim of reuniting the baby with his mother. Information was received that a lifeless body of a child was found dumped in the bushes a few meters from the water reservoir and diesel depot in Middelplaas.”