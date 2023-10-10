Mpumalanga farmers urged to take precautions amid avian flu outbreak

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Mpumalanga Agriculture Department has issued a plea to poultry farmers in the province, urging them to exercise caution and implement preventive measures in light of a concerning outbreak of avian flu in the country.

The director of veterinary services for the department revealed that the avian flu has taken its toll on at least 12 farms in the Gert Sibande and Nkangala Districts.

The outbreak has had severe consequences, resulting in the death of over 11 800 chickens, with an additional 697 000 birds being culled as a necessary measure to curb the disease’s spread.

The situation has prompted action from the National Department of Agriculture, which is considering importing a vaccine that is currently unavailable in the country. This vaccine is expected to play a pivotal role in controlling the disease and preventing its further dissemination.

The avian flu outbreak has raised concerns among poultry farmers in Mpumalanga and beyond, as they grapple with the threat to their livestock and livelihoods. In response, the Mpumalanga Agriculture Department has underscored the importance of strict biosecurity measures, hygiene protocols, and reporting any signs of illness or unusual bird deaths promptly.

