The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development says the country is dealing with two avian influenza outbreaks. The H5 and H7 avian influenza viruses have led to millions of chickens being culled to contain the outbreak.

Spokesperson for the Minister of Agriculture, Reggie Ngcobo says Gauteng is hardest hit province for H7 strain while Western Cape is the hardest hit for the H5 strain.

“The number of newly detected PCR positive farms are increasing and industry has thus requested to ensure outmost ball security on poultry farms to reduce the risk of introduction. The department has facilitated the importation of fertilized eggs, for the broiler industry. A similar for the table eggs will be considered if received. We are also facilitating the transportation of fertile eggs to Eswatini for their broiler production.”

