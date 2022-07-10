The family of a student doctor, who was found murdered and his body dumped near a river in Elukwatini near Badplaas, Mpumalanga, is still trying to come to terms with their loss.

Mthunzi Wiseman Zwane was last seen on Saturday after returning from Free State where he was busy with clinical training at the University of Free State. Two suspects have since been arrested.

Members of the community made the gruesome discovery of the body of the 26-year-old Mthunzi Zwane this past Tuesday. He was last seen with a group of young men at a tavern at night in the area.

He was studying medicine in Cuba and he was bound to graduate later this year. Zwane’s sister Nqobile Zwane says the family had big hopes for Mthunzi.

Nqobile says, “As a family, we are devastated. My brother had big plans, even my children were looking up to him. He would be graduating soon. It would have been much better if he died in a car accident. I am heartbroken in the manner he was killed, he suffered 16 stab wounds.”

Enhlazatje is a community that is infamous for gangsterism. A community member Xolani Nkosi says they live in fear of the gangsters as last week another young graduate was brutally killed.

“Crime is rife in this area, not so long ago we buried our station commander who was also murdered, as for Mthunzi, we are heartbroken he had studied in Cuba,” laments Nkosi.

Mpumalanga police Spokesperson Donald Mdhluli says two suspects have been arrested. Some of the suspects are linked to gangsters terrorising the community. He says more arrests are imminent.

Mdhluli adds that “One of the suspects is 18, the other is 17 years. The 17-year-old is in hospital after being assaulted by members of the community. Police are still looking to other suspects which they believe are connected to this murder case.”

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.