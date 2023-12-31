Mpumalanga concerned over large number of murder cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Mpumalanga have raised concern over the large number of murder cases registered since the start of the festive season. More than twenty people were arrested in just one week.

Eight of them were arrested in Piet Retief after a mob allegedly assaulted and killed suspected gang members, accused of terrorising the community.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says, “We have seen issues of mob justice taking place in Piet Retief whereby more than or nine people have been killed. It’s a big number in one month. We have seen cases in Pienaar where about two people were killed. We have seen in other areas where people have been killed.”

#sapsMP #SAPS are investigating the gruesome murders of 2 victims burnt to death at Nhlalakahle Trust in Masoyi. The 2 male bodies aged were spotted by community members this morning. #SAPS urge anyone with info to call #CrimeStop at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPSapp.… pic.twitter.com/NiFOVftfa6 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 30, 2023