Mourners are slowly arriving at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Rocklands, Bloemfontein, for eight-year-old Olebogeng Mosime’s funeral. He died after a neighbour’s Pit bull mauled him, last weekend.

The dog allegedly escaped from its enclosure, jumped over the fence and went to the neighbour’s premises where the little boy was playing by himself.

Various mourners comprising the young and old are slowly gathering at the church to bid farewell to Mosime.

The eight-year-old died last weekend at his home in Vista Park, Bloemfontein.

The Deputy Mayor of the Mangaung Metro Municipality, Mapaseka Nkoane, is expected to attend the funeral.

On Thursday, learners and teachers from Roseview Primary where the Grade 3 learner schooled held a memorial service for him.

By-laws

The Mangaung Metro Municipality says it will start with a campaign to educate citizens about by-laws regarding dog ownership.

Mangaung Metro Spokesperson Qondile Khedama says, “We have agreed on a campaign as the City because one of the things we need to do is to ensure that is happening is teaching people. Giving them information about the by-laws. Because much as we have requested them to surrender the Pit bulls to the SPCA, we also have the responsibility of making sure that we reinforce our campaign in making sure that people understand by laws. but also they adhere because one of the things that need to happen is to get a permit, a licence for these dogs, to allow us a chance to regulate the ownership of dogs.”

SPCA

Forty-nine Pit bulls have been handed over to the SPCA in Bloemfontein. Thirty-five were handed over on Monday while the rest were surrendered on Tuesday.

SPCA spokesperson Reinet Meyer says more people are surrendering their Pit bulls as they deem them dangerous.

