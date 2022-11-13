Police are investigating an incident in which a Pit bull mauled to death an eight-year-old boy at his home in Vista Park, Bloemfontein.

The police spokesperson Thabo Covane says the dog allegedly escaped from its enclosure, jumped over the fence and went to the neighbour’s premises. It then attacked the child who was playing alone, biting him severely on the neck and chest.

The boy was declared dead on the scene.

Covane says the dog has been put down.

SPCA spokesperson in Bloemfontein, Reinet Meyer, says they have removed other dogs from the same property.