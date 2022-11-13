“There were also two other dogs on the scene; one a rottweiler and a crossbreed. One of the dogs was also vicious toward the community. Therefore we removed the animals and took them to the SPCA for safety for the time being because there are people at the owner’s house and we are scared that some more incidents will happen and the dog gets frustrated or scared,” says Meyer.
Pit bull Federation of SA
Earlier this year, the Pitbull Federation of South Africa said they were shocked to see the alarming increase in attacks on children by Pitbulls.
This came after a five-year-old was viciously attacked by the breed in Pretoria, thus renewing calls for better regulation of the dog and ownership permits.