Authorities in the Free State have advised motorists on the N1 road near Ventersburg to be cautious.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says the road was partially opened at midnight.

This after protesters blockaded the N1 and R70 roads with stones and debris on Monday.

Residents protested over water shortages in the area as some parts of town have been without water for weeks.

Three people have been arrested for public violence and are expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court soon.

Winburg

Last month, six people were arrested for public violence, after an angry group of Winburg residents, in the Free State embarked on a protest action for two days.

A truck was also set alight on the N1 road which led to the route being closed from the side of Kroonstad to Bloemfontein.

Disgruntled Winburg residents, who had been protesting for two days over service delivery issues disputed allegations made by the Masilonyana Municipality that a meeting took place between the two parties.

This is after Municipal Spokesperson Zongezile Ntjwabule revealed that they met with residents who were illegally occupying the municipal land before, handing them eviction letters.

VIDEO: Community members say the municipality has not been attending to their grievances: