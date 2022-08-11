Motorist travelling from Johannesburg to Bloemfontein through the N1 in Winburg are cautioned to use alternative roads.

This after protesting residents of Winburg in the Free State touched a truck on the N1 on Wednesday night.

Residents are protesting over residential sites and the protests led to the blockage of the N1.

Police say three people have been arrested and are monitoring the situation.

Police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng says there is heavy flow of traffic on the N1 passing Winburg.

Thakeng says, ” A truck was touched and that made the N1 to be closed. A case of public violence has been opened and we can confirm that three males aged from 15, 19 and 22 years-old are arrested for public violence. At this stage we are advising motorist travelling from Johannesburg to Bloemfontein to use the off ramp of Theunissen to avoid the traffic jam.”