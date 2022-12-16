The Free State Department of Police, Roads and Transport has cautioned motorists about adverse driving conditions due to flooding on some of the province’s roads.

The following roads are impassable and motorist are advised to use alternative routes: The R76 between Kroonstad to Viljoenskroon. The alternative route is the R721 and R59.

For the R59 between Bothaville and Viljoenskroon the alternative routes are the R727, R76, R721 and R59.

For the R34 between Kroonstad and Edenville, the alternative routes are the S151 and S155 For the R82 between Koppies and Sasolburg the alternative route is N1.

There is no alternative route available for travellers on the R30 from Bothaville to Orkney.