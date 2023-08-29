The Al-Jama-ah party has described as embarrassing the impeachment that retired Judge Nkola Motata is facing.

Last week, the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had written to her on the issue.

Zondo’s letter was about the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s gross misconduct finding against Motata.

The tribunal has recommended that Motata be impeached.

Mapisa-Nqakula says Zondo’s letter will be referred to Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Services Committee for consideration.

The Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks has questioned the process of impeachment.

“It is very embarrassing that it took over fifteen years for [a] recommendation to come to the President to impeach Motata. The President when he appoints judges, he is required to consult with the leaders of political parties before he makes his appointments.”

“So, when it comes to impeachment, one would expect the President to consult political parties and hear what they have to say. If the President consults with the leader of Al-Jama-ah, our position would be impeachment at this stage is not the appropriate way to go,” adds Hendricks.

