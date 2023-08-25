Parliament has confirmed receipt of formal correspondence from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo pertaining to the finding of gross misconduct against former Judge Nkola Motata.

This emanates from a drunk driving incident in 2007.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the letter from the Chief Justice was received last week.

It was informing her about the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s determination that Judge Motata had been found guilty of gross misconduct in line with the Constitution.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the letter will be referred to the Justice and Correctional Services Committee for consideration.

She says the committee will assess the contents of the letter including other relevant supporting material before making any recommendations to the National Assembly.

In the related video below, Justice Nkola Motata’s case referred back to the JSC for reconsideration: