Al Jama-ah vows total transformation of judiciary at Manifesto Launch

Al Jama-ah says there has been lack of transformation under the African National Congress (ANC) governance in the past 30 years of democracy. Party leader, Ganief Hendricks has vowed a total transformation of the judiciary if South Africans vote Al Jama-ah into power come election time.

The party launched its 2024 Election Manifesto at the Harmony Primary School in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

Al Jama-ah which was established 17 years ago is still battling to increase its one seat in parliament.

Although launching his party’s manifesto in the predominantly Muslim community of Lenasia, where most of his constituency resides, Hendricks says his party is for all South Africans regardless of race or religion.

” We are a political party on a Muslim but a party for all communities, they say we are a small party and we are not a small party. Yesterday I submitted 428 names for 13 party list.”

Hendricks says in the last 30 years South Africa has not transformed. He promised party members that amongst their focus will be a total transformation of the judiciary.

The Al Jamah party has launched its manifesto at the Harmony Primary School in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/CGksv62Cdp — SABC News (@SABCNews) March 9, 2024

The party leader revealed that even though the party is open to working with other parties, they have reservation with some.

On employment, Hendricks says his focus is on creating decent jobs. He lamented the ANC for being fixated on number of jobs they create but not focusing on decent jobs that can change ordinary South African lives.

“The Silver Bullet that will make Al Jamah different from other political parties is a fiscal policy that will ensure full employment in SA by 2030. What will get you to vote for Al Jamah is that its leadership has a track record of.”

Al Jamah-ah has also vowed to fight the illicit financial flows arguing that this remains the challenges the ANC is struggling with.

“Al Jamah is the only political party who fights against illicit financial flows and has made contribution to the Tax Justice Movement. This will strengthen the backbone of our economy. Al Jamah manifesto promises to stop the bleeding and ensures that South Africa’s wealth remains within its borders for the prosperity of all its own people. It cannot be that the 50% of the GDP is not taxed robbing the poor from getting their rights I will speak about it later.”

Video: 2024 elections – Al Jama-Ah party has launched its 2024 Election Manifesto