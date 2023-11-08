Al Jama-ah supports govt’s proposal to stop sale of arms to Israel

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Al Jama-ah Leader Ganief Hendricks supports a proposal by government to stop the sale of arms to Israel.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor yesterday said she wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be criminally charged by the International Criminal Court.

This follows Cabinet’s decision to withdraw its diplomats from Israel for consultation processes.

Hendricks also came to the defence of Pandor against critics: “Al Jama-ah stands with you and let me applaud President (Cyril) Ramaphosa who wants the arms sales to Israel to stop. Last year, it was R30 billion and the White rule led by honourable (John) Steenhuisen, such calls will not be made in the South African Parliament in 2024, the DA has a hope to rule. Israel may not be a State. It is a people. Al Jama-ah condemns the Zionist Groups especially the Jewish Board of Deputies, for heaping insults on the Minster and for disparaging her office.”

Meanwhile, African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula says the party is calling for the Israeli embassy in South Africa to be closed as a powerful symbol of protest against apartheid and genocide.

Participating in the debate in the Israel-Hamas war, Zungula said: “The parallels between our own history and the Israel-Palestine conflict, are undeniable. That is why the ATM, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, calls for the Israeli embassy in South Africa to be shut down and the ambassador declared a persona no grata as a powerful symbol of our protest against apartheid and genocide.”

