The trial of five men accused of fatally shooting Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke, and wounding his son, Ntokoto at their home in Xikundu, outside Malamulele in July last year will continue in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Monday.

The state has already called four witnesses, which include the late Mayors’ son, Ntokotoko Maluleke, and the second accused who turned state witness, Avhatakali Mulaudzi.

When testifying, Ntokoto Maluleke told the court that the bullet that hit him that fatal night is still lodged in his pelvis.

Latest in the murder trial of Moses Maluleke:

The third witness, a neighbour of the late mayor, Hlanganani Manganyi told the court how he saw five men running away from the crime scene on the night Maluleke was killed.

The fourth witness, a former girlfriend of accused number three, said that Wiseman Baloyi met with the mayor a year before the shooting, promising to do a painting job at Maluleke’s house.

The state is expected to call sixteen more witnesses during the remainder of the trial.