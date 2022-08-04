Disgruntled residents of Mogale City, west of Johannesburg, are calling on law enforcement agencies to arrest illegal miners operating in the area, with immediate effect.

Several roads have been blocked off to traffic on Thursday morning in Kagiso, due to a community protest against illegal mining in the area.

This follows the gang rape of 8 women, who were part of a production crew, shooting a music video.

They were working on site when the attack took place on Thursday last week, near a mine dump in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

According to police, the suspects are believed to be illegal miners.

A large police contingent has been deployed to the area and are keeping a close eye on protestors.

Situation in Kagiso!

Mall, school ,clinics and spaza shops are closed #Kagiso Shutdown pic.twitter.com/42t4kQHiX4 — 18 July (@ArchibeeT) August 4, 2022