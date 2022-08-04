Several roads leading into Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, have been blocked off this morning due to a community protest against illegal mining in the area.

The blockage follows the gang rape of eight women, who were part of a production crew, shooting a music video. They were working on site when the attack took place on Thursday last week, near a mine dump in Krugersdorp.

According to police, the suspects are believed to be illegal miners.

SABC traffic correspondent Rob Byrne says motorists travelling in the Kagiso area should expect delays.

Byrne says, “There’s a community initiative against zama zamas rather than flat out protesting this morning. The zama zama issue has been in the news and it seems that the community of Kagiso is taking action on that and roads are blocked and a major route being blocked is the R41 Randfontein road that runs through that traffic sort of area.”

Suspects arrested in Krugersdorp appear in the Magistrate’s Court:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

#sapsGP Thirty suspects arrested for #IllegalMining at the mining dump near the R28 road in Krugersdorp, bringing the total number to over 130 suspects that have been arrested since Province’s high level operations started on Friday, 29 July 2022. NPhttps://t.co/tua6LtqIQT pic.twitter.com/7NfGgr7ebq — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 3, 2022

#sapsHAWKS [MEDIA STATEMENT] In an ongoing efforts to curtail #IllegalMining in Gauteng Province, a search and seizure operation was carried out simultaneously on eight (8) premises in Krugersdorp and Randfontein. NPhttps://t.co/TvjF1mq1F9 pic.twitter.com/t11FyLYP1o — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 2, 2022

Several roads have been blocked off to traffic this morning in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, due to a community protest against illegal mining in the area. This follows the gang rape of 8 women, who were part of a production crew, shooting a music video.#MorningLive #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/weTuIHjeWr — MorningLiveSABC (@MorningLiveSABC) August 4, 2022