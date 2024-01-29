Suspected illegal miners to appear in Port Nolloth court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sixteen suspected illegal miners are expected to appear in the Port Nolloth Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape on Monday. They were arrested during a joint operation between the police and the SANDF in Kleinsee over the weekend.

The individuals are facing charges of contravening the Immigration Act and engaging in illegal mining.

The provincial spokesperson, Timothy Sam, states that illicit mining equipment was confiscated during the arrests.

“The joint South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) illicit mining operation, coined ‘VALA UMGODI,’ in the Northern Cape is relentless in combating illicit mining activities. Sixteen suspects were apprehended in Kleinsee on Friday, 26 January 2024. They were nabbed for contravening the Immigration Act and engaging in illicit mining activities. Numerous illicit mining equipment, including generators, jackhammers, drills, bags with diamond-bearing gravel, sieves, shovels, crushers, and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime, were confiscated.”

#sapsNC The joint #IllegalMining operation between the SAPS and SANDF in the Northern Cape, resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects in Keinsee on 26/01. The suspects were nabbed for contravening the Immigration Act and illicit mining acts. NPhttps://t.co/Sk6XXVxoXA pic.twitter.com/9ThGsHmEl9 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 28, 2024