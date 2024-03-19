Eight bodies of suspected illegal miners found in Robertville

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eight bodies believed to be of illegal miners have been found with gunshot wounds in an open veld, at Robertville, in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

This was after police were alerted to the incident by community members.

This happened barely a week after four suspected illegal miners‘ bodies were found in two separate areas on Gauteng’s West Rand.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the motive for the killings is still being investigated.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be linked to an ongoing feud over illegal mining territory by illegal miners.”

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop,” explains Masondo.