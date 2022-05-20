Gauteng MEC of economic development Parks Tau says the late Mpho Moerane was committed to transforming the lives of those in disadvantaged communities.

Tau has paid tribute to the late former Joburg mayor at the memorial service in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

Moerane passed away on Wednesday due to injuries sustained following a car crash.

Tau says this is a difficult time. But all those who worked with him should carry the baton and continue where Moerane left off.

VIDEO: Parks Tau pays tribute:



Tau has described Moerane’s death as a gaping hole in the ANC in Gauteng.

“Mpho Moerane leaves during a difficult time when he joins his predecessors in less than a year. We need to engage with the pain of losing dedicated cadres during a time of ensuring fundamental socio-economic transformation, during a process of renewal in the movement to transform the lives of the historically disadvantaged.”

‘Selfless and generous leader’

Speaker after speaker praised Moerane as a selfless and generous leader. Cosatu’s Mike Mongwe says, “This is the time to celebrate Mpho Moerane’s life. We are here to support the Moeranes. The last time I spoke to Moerane was during the last campaign phase of the local government elections in 2021. He was championing the rights of the working class.”

SACP’s Bongi Dlamini says, “We say condolences to the Moerane family. As the SACP in the province and Johannesburg, we can’t say we understand because we lost two leaders before Moerane. It’s not pleasing. The struggle for the working class must continue.

Moerane will be buried this coming Sunday.

Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former Johannesburg Mayor, #MphoMoerane. Akuhlanga kungehlanga. Lalani ngenxeba. It is always so incredibly sad when lives are lost in such a tragic manner. — Siviwe Gwarube (@Siviwe_G) May 18, 2022

Condolences to the entire family and friends of Moerane. May his soul rest in peace! 💔🕊#MphoMoerane pic.twitter.com/oJE8JXaAZL — K G O S I G A D I 🌸 (@Niki_Dire) May 18, 2022

#MphoMoerane is honoured by his family members, city officials, and fellow members of other political parties. #JoburgUpdates ^LM pic.twitter.com/MCY1hIMCyl — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) May 20, 2022