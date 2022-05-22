President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late former City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane as a “model of a servant leader” who worked selflessly in making sure that the citizens receive adequate services from government.

Ramaphosa has delivered the eulogy at the funeral service of Moerane held in KwaBhekilanga Senior Secondary School in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa says the City indeed lost a visionary leader who had all that it takes to change and improve Johannesburg for the better.

Moerane will be laid to rest later on Sunday afternoon. He passed away this week, following a car accident at the age of 52.

Ramaphosa says Moerane was not the kind of person who clung to power under any circumstances, following the loss of the African National Congress (ANC) in the last local government election.

“He didn’t lay traps for the new executive mayor, he didn’t cling to the mayoral chain and cause chaos in the chamber. He deferred to the will of the electorate, to the instructions of the leadership of his party, presiding over a smooth hand-over and returned to being just a councillor. In that role, he ensured that council is run in the spirit of cooperation and that all views will be respected,” says Ramaphosa.

