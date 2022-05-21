President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Moerane, on Sunday.

Moerane passed away in hospital this past Wednesday. He had been injured in a car crash whilst travelling from Alexandra to his home in Mondeor, South of Johannesburg. Moerane’s funeral will take place at the Kwabhekilanga sportsground in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

The Moerane family spokesperson, Bruce Sarela, says, “The funeral will start from 9am and there will be dignitaries from across different spheres of government and business people. The president is expected to be there as well to deliver a eulogy. The premier is also expected to be there and many other dignitaries and ministers.”

Moerane replaced then Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo who also died in a car crash last year. He acted in the position until last year’s November Local Government Elections.

On Wednesday, various political parties paid tribute to the former Mayor.

EFF remembers Moerane

The regional leader of the EFF in Johannesburg, Sepetlele Raseruthe, says Moerane will be remembered for his strong leadership qualities by the party.

“Comrade Moerane was my colleague. I worked very closely with Mpho and, he was approachable, he was very humble and he was a good listener. As the Economic Freedom Fighters, we worked with him, he listened to us when we were proposing issues to him as party leader and he was willing to deliver for the city of Johannesburg, always willing to go the extra mile,” said Raseruthe who went on to send condolences to the family of the deceased mayor.

ActionSA conveys condolences

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also expressed his condolences to Moerane’s family as well as to the ANC, remarking on the devastation of losing three mayors in the space of one year.

Video| Political parties pay tribute to the late former mayor: