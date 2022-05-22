The uncle of the late former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane, Gift Moerane says his passing leaves a huge void in the family.

He says Moerane was one who would play a big role in making sure that the family continues to be united, even in trying times.

The former mayor passed away this week after a car accident in Johannesburg. He was 52 years old.

The uncle described the last moments at his Milpark Hospital bed, where he took his last breath that saw a family united in bidding farewell to a giant, who was still full of life.

Moerane’s funeral is currently under way in Johannesburg.

Pres. Ramaphosa arrives at the home of late former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane to pay last respects:

Moerane was to contest the position of the African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg Regional Chairperson during its conference next weekend.

His uncle Gift Moerane, the former mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality described in these words the last days of his nephew.

“He listened quietly as we prayed around him. We prayed for his departure, that his soul may rest in peace. It was exactly at 17:55 when he departed from this world. And we are so pleased that Mpho received blessings from his church. We concluded that in that moment of his dedication with a prayer for his guardian angel to carry him home,” says Moerane.

Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane funeral service:

President @Cyril Ramaphosa is at Kwabhekilanga High School this morning in Alexandra, Johannesburg #, for the civic funeral of former Executive Mayor Councillor Mpho Moerane. Cllr Moerane passed on after he was involved in a car accident. #RIPMphoMoerane 🕊 pic.twitter.com/JRxHxlWXoI — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 22, 2022